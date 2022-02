Bhubaneswar: Over 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 PM in the first phase of polling held on Wednesday in Odisha. This was informed by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The first phase of the three-tier panchayat elections began in Odisha today with adherence to COVID-19 safety norms.

The polls will be held in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22, and 24.