Wildlife Smuggling Racket Busted In Baripada, Poacher Held

Baripada: Police have busted a wildlife smuggling racket with the arrest of one person from Jashipur area in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested the poacher while he was cracking the deal. The cops also seized 3.5kg pangolin scales, leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws, and 46 parakeets from his possession.

Further investigation is underway to trace other accused involved in the illegal trade and poaching.