Odisha Likely To Witness Heavy Rainfall In Next 48 Hrs: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for several parts of Odisha in the next 48 hours.

While Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal in the next 24 hours, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur,Khordha and Puri, IMD said in a release.

Weather forecast for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 24.06.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.06.2021)

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.06.2021up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.06.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam and Kandhamal.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara ,Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Sundargarh.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.06.2021up to 0830 hrs IST of 27.06.2021)

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, Kalahandi,Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Koraput.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara ,Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 27.06.2021up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.06.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated) : Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.06.2021up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.06.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North interior Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.