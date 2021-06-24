India’s COVID19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 30 Cr-Landmark

New Delhi: In a milestone achievement, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 30 Crores yesterday. A total of 30,16,26,028 vaccine doses have been administered through 40,45,516 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 64,89,599 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commenced from 21 June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 54,069 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 1 lakh Daily New Cases have been reported for 17 continuous days now. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 6,27,057 today.

A net decline of 16,137 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 2.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.