Mi TV Webcam Launched In India: Check Out Price, Specs

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched Mi TV Webcam in India on Thursday, June 24 to let people communicate virtually with their loved ones directly from their smart TVs. It comes with a 71-degree field of view and includes dual far-field microphones. It also has a USB interface that allows connectivity with not just Mi TV and Redmi TV models but also a range of other Android TV-based smart TVs, along with Windows and macOS computers.

Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam price in India

The Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam is priced at Rs 1,999 in India. It will be available for purchase through Mi.com, Mi Home Studio, and Mi Store app starting from 12 pm on June 28th.

Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam specifications and features

The Xiaomi Mi TV webcam comes with a magnetic clip, which can be used to attach it to the top bezel of an Android TV. It has a 2-megapixel camera that supports 1080p Full HD resolution video calls at 25fps with a 71-degree field-of-view. For crisp visuals, the Mi TV Webcam comes with support for 3D noise reduction algorithms. It comes with a pair of far-field microphones with a 4cm coverage range.

To use it, users need to connect the Mi TV Webcam to the USB port of the TV. Users can make use of the Google Duo app for making video calls. Hence, users are required to install Google apps through Play Store. It is compatible with any Android TV/streaming box running on Android TV 8 or above, and it can be also used with laptops and desktops running on macOS / Windows 7 or later.

The Mi TV Webcam can be also used to capture photos. For privacy, it features a manual shutter for closing the camera when it is not in use.