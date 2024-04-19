Odisha Govt Warns Against Fake News on ‘School Closure till June 15’

Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR) of the Odisha Government on Friday warned the public about the circulation of fake news on social media.

A piece of false information is circulating on social media that claims, due to the summer heat wave, all government and private schools in the state will remain closed until June 15, 2024, on Government order.

The misleading post also stated that despite the alleged school closure, teachers would be required to report to school to carry out their duties due to the upcoming general elections.

The I&PR department has categorically denied these claims through a post on its official social media handle. It has clarified that the news is not only false but also a punishable offence.