Odisha govt transfers Rs 639.94 cr Kalia money to 34 lakh farmers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has transferred Rs 639.94 cr ‘Kalia money’ to bank accounts of over 34 lakh farmers on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa on Thursday.

Releasing the fund Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said it is heartening to note that Kalia is having an impact in the lives of 37 lakh farmers in the state as well as 17 lakh landless poor.

Patnaik said Kalia scheme is the only scheme in the entire country which also helps landless poor along with farmers. Congratulating the farmers on Utkal Divas, he urged them to forge ahead with their mission and make Odisha no 1 in the country.

The Odisha Chief Minister said his government is always with the farmers and added that the government favours the M S Swaminathan Committee recommendation. Patnaik said he has a deep respect for the farmers and added that they must get their due share.

Agriculture Minister Dr Arun Sahoo described the Kalia scheme as the model for the country and added that such a programme will boost the confidence of the agrarian community to make rapid progress.

The programme was coordinated by CM’s 5T Secretary V K Pandian. Chief Secretary and other senior officials were present on the occasion.