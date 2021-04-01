BMC Honours Six Sanitation Workers

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation organised ‘Bada Khana’ community lunch for sanitation workers at Bharatpur, near Badagada Crematorium and Line Kalyan Mandap under its three administration zones.

The event was organised to mark the Utkala Dibasa. In the first-of-its-kind programme by the MC authorities, the families of the ‘Safai Karmacharis’ were also invited to join the occasion.

“The programme has been organised to motivate and honour those who work tirelessly and passionately to make keep the city clean and green. We gave them appreciation certificates to boost the morale and motivate them,” said BMC Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation), Shri Suvendu Kumar Sahoo.

Those who were awarded are Basanti Pradhan (Swachha Sathi), Jyotiprajna Mishra (Swachhata Supervisor) from South-West Zone, Pushpanjali Palei (Swachha Sathi), Priyanka Das (Swachhata Supervisor) from South-East Zone and Bharati Sahoo (Swachha Sathi), Roji Barad (Swachhata Supervisor) from North Zone.

Among others who were present at the occasion are Shri Basanta Kumar Mishra, City Health Officer, Shri Deb Sundar Mohapatra, City Engineer, Gayatri Samantray, Deputy Commissioner (Grievance) and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of three zones of BMC.

<>

BMC Honours #SanitationWorkers ‘Bada Khana’ programme was organized to motivate & honour those who work tirelessly to make our city clean.

3 #SwachhaSathis & 3 #SwachhaSupervisors of three zones were awarded.#MuSafaiwala respect the #Safaiwalas pic.twitter.com/snH7fAAz2I — BMC (@bmcbbsr) April 1, 2021

</>