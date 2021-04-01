Twin City
Twin City: 75 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 32 Recover

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as 75 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar. While 8 are Quarantine cases all linked with earlier positive cases, 44 are Local Contact Cases

Besides, 13 persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

On the other hand, 23 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Cuttack city.  While 3 are from Institutional Quarantine, 14 are Local Contact Cases, informed the Cuttack  Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides, 19 seven recoveries have been reported recently, the CMC said.

