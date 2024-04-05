Odisha Govt Appoints New Collectors For Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government Friday appointed 2011-batch IAS officer Arindam Dakua as the Cuttack Collector and 2012-batch IAS officer Anupam Saha as Jagatsinghpur Collector.

The fresh postings complied with the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The General Administration and Public Grievance Department has issued a notification to the effect

As per the order, Arindam Dakua, Director-cum-Additional Secretary of Drinking Water & Sanitation with additional charge of State Mission Director of Odisha Livelihoods Mission, has been appointed as the Collector & District Magistrate of Cuttack.

Similarly, Anupam Saha, State Project Director, OSEPA with additional charge of Member Sectary, Mo School & Labour Commissioner Odisha, has been appointed as the Collector & District Magistrate of Jagatsinghpur.