Biswabhusan Das Joins BJP Hours After Deserting Congress

Bhubaneswar: Vice-president of Congress Biswabhusan Das, who resigned from the primary membership of the party today, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hours later.

In the presence of State BJP president Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, he joined the saffron party.

He sent his resignation letter to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Sarat Pattanayak.

Biswabhusan had contested as an MLA from the Congress party in 2009 and 2019, but he lost both times. He had earlier served as the Youth Congress vice president and PCC general secretary.