Odisha Emerges as Premier Destination for Apparel and Garment Manufacturing Investments

Bhubaneswar: Today marked a significant milestone for seven leading apparel and garment manufacturing units as they received project approval letters from Minister Pratap Keshari Deb. These industries chose Odisha over other locations to establish their units in the Apparel & Garment cluster in Khurda. They were attracted by Odisha’s conducive business environment, stable government, swift approvals, and seamless land allotment process. With the best incentive structure for Apparel, Garments, Textile & Technical Textile units through IPR 2022, Odisha has emerged as a thriving hub for textile investment.

During the 128th SLSWCA meeting last week, these projects received approval, and today, their approval letters were formally handed over, marking a monumental achievement. The total project cost amounts to Rs. 378.98 crores, with the potential to generate employment for 18,620 individuals, signifying a significant step towards realizing the full potential of the apparel and textiles sector in Odisha.

Following the issuance of letters, Mr. Anil Peshawari, CMD of Meenu Creations LLP, representing the group of 7 industries, emphasized the cluster’s commitment to growth and development. Mr Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, Odisha, highlighted the strategic importance of fostering industrial growth and collaboration in his keynote speech.

A pivotal aspect of the event was the discussion on Infrastructure Development and expedited facilitation, emphasizing the necessity for streamlined processes and robust infrastructure to support the burgeoning industry. The highlight of the ceremony was the address by Mr Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon’ble Minister of Industries, MSME, and Energy, Odisha, reaffirming the government’s dedication towards promoting industrialization and facilitating business expansion.

In a symbolic gesture, approval letters were presented to the participating companies, including Meenu Creation LLP, Pooja International, Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd, Rainbow Fabart Private Limited, B L International Private Limited, Fine Lines and Golden Seams Industries Pvt. Ltd. symbolizing a new era of growth and opportunity.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Mr Sovan Krishna Sahu, IRS, Director of Textiles, Odisha, expressing gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support and dedication.

S. No Project Name Project Description Project Cost (in CR) Employment (potential) 1 Meenu Creation LLP Readymade Garments manufacturing unit 57.78 2,750 2 Pooja International Readymade Garments manufacturing unit 55.00 5,200 3 Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd Readymade Garments manufacturing unit 55.00 510 4 Rainbow Fabart Private Limited Readymade Garments manufacturing unit 52.00 1,650 5 B L International Private Limited Readymade Garments manufacturing unit 51.10 2,010 6 Fine Lines Apparel manufacturer 58.00 4,000 7 Golden Seams Industries Pvt. Ltd. Readymade Garments manufacturing unit 50.1 2,500 378.98 18,620

The textile industry in Odisha is experiencing significant growth in investments, contributing to economic expansion and job creation in the region. Under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s leadership, Odisha is rapidly becoming a preferred global hub for textile investments. His visionary strategies and unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth are setting new benchmarks for the state’s textile industry, propelling it towards unprecedented development and prosperity.