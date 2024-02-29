Bollywood Celebrities With Shoe Collections Worth A Fortune

In the realm of glitz, glamour, and ostentatious lifestyles, celebrities often make headlines for their jaw-dropping possessions, and one such category that often steals the spotlight is their extravagant shoe collections. While most of us may dream of owning a few pairs of designer shoes, some celebrities boast shoe closets that could make even the most dedicated sneakerhead green with envy. Here’s a glimpse into the shoe collections of some Bollywood stars.

Ranveer Singh:

Known for his flamboyant style and larger-than-life persona, Ranveer Singh doesn’t hold back when it comes to his shoe collection. With a reported arsenal of one thousand pairs, Singh’s collection includes some of the most coveted and high-priced footwear in the market. From Louis Vuitton ankle-length shoes to Yeezy Foam Runners, each piece in his collection is a testament to his extravagant taste and penchant for luxury.

Karan Johar:

As a filmmaker with an eye for aesthetics, Karan Johar’s love for shoes is no secret. His penchant for experimenting with footwear has been showcased on numerous occasions, whether it’s on his talk show, “Koffee With Karan,” or at high-profile events. Johar’s shoe collection reflects his eclectic taste and willingness to push the boundaries of fashion, making him a true connoisseur in the world of footwear.

Maniesh Paul:

With over 300 pairs of shoes adorning his closet, Maniesh Paul has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the realm of celebrity shoe collections. From Nike’s Jordan to Christian Louboutin, Paul’s collection features an array of essential shoe labels, each adding its own unique flair to his wardrobe. However, it’s his prized possession, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White, that holds a special place in his heart, symbolizing his passion for sneakers and impeccable style.

Diljit Dosanjh:

Known for his dapper fashion sense and killer shoe game, Diljit Dosanjh’s shoe collection is nothing short of extraordinary. From Versace to Dior, Dosanjh’s lineup of sneakers reads like a who’s who of luxury footwear brands. Each pair exudes sophistication and style, showcasing Dosanjh’s impeccable taste and appreciation for fine craftsmanship. While some may consider his sneaker choices pricey, for Dosanjh, they’re simply an essential element of his signature style.

Abhishek Bachchan:

While details about Abhishek Bachchan’s shoe collection may be more elusive compared to his counterparts, there’s no denying that the actor has a flair for fashion. Whether he’s spotted on the red carpet or attending high-profile events, Bachchan’s shoe game is always on point, reflecting his refined taste and attention to detail. While the specifics of his collection may remain a mystery, one thing’s for sure – Bachchan knows how to step out in style.

In a world where fashion knows no bounds, these celebrities have set the bar high with their extravagant shoe collections. From luxury labels to limited-edition releases, their closets are a testament to their passion for footwear and their willingness to invest in pieces that make a statement.