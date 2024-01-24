Odisha Effects Major IPS Reshuffle; Sanjeeb Panda Appointed Twin City Police Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of General Elections in the State, the Odisha Government on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre transferring several officers and assigning them new tasks.

As per the notification from the home department, 1994-batch IPS officer, Sanjeeb Panda, at present Director Intelligence and Addl Charge of CMD, OPHWC, has beeb transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Police, Twin City, Bhubaneswar —Cuttack.

Similarly, 1995-batch IPS officer, Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi,at present Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar -Cuttack, has been transferred and posted as Director, Intelligence, Odisha.

On the other hand, Kanwar Vishal Singh, DIG/SP Puri, has been transferred and posted as D. C.P. Cuttack in the rank of D.I.G.P. Similarly, Pinak Mishra, at present DCP, Cuttack, has been transferred and posted as SP Puri.

Following are the reshuffle details:-