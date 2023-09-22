Centre sells 18.09 LMT wheat in 13 e-auctions under OMSS (D) policy

New Delhi: As a part of Govt of India’s initiative for market intervention to control the retail price of wheat and atta, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is offering wheat under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) [OMSS(D)] through weekly e-auction at the reserve price of Rs. 2125/- per qtl which is at par with the current MSP of wheat.

A quantity of 2.00 LMT wheat is being offered in each weekly auction across the country from more than 480 depots and during the year 2023-24, till 21.09.2023 total 13 e-auctions have been conducted wherein 18.09 LMT wheat has been sold under the scheme.

The weighted average selling price of wheat during August’23 was Rs. 2254.71/qtl which has come down to Rs. 2163.47/qtl in the e-auction dated 20.09.23. The downward trend in weighted average selling price of wheat suggests that the market prices of wheat have cooled down in the open market. In each weekly e-auction conducted, the quantity sold has not crossed 90% of the qty offered which shows that sufficient stocks of wheat are being offered across the country.

The successful implementation of the OMSS (D) policy has ensured that the prices of wheat are kept under control in the open market and sufficient stock of wheat is available in the central pool for the continuation of OMSS(D) policy for the remaining period of 2023-24.