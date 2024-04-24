Heatwave Sweeps Across Odisha; Bhubaneswar, Nuapada Hottest At 43.2°C

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions continued to prevail in Odisha on Wednesday for nine days in a row as maximum day temperature soared to 40°C and above at 24 places in the State.

Similarly, 11 places recorded a maximum day temperature of 42°C or above today, the IMD said.

The State Capital-Bhubaneswar and Nuapada were the hottest cities in the State today with the mercury soaring to 43.2°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave alert for Odisha for the next five days. The IMD has issued Orange Warning for many districts of the state till April 28, with the maximum day temperature likely to rise by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.

Day-wise forecast for Odisha:

April 25

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati and Ganjam.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Nayagarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Nuapada , Kandhamal, Khurda, Cuttack, and Dhenkanal.

April 26

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Deogarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Rayagada.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Nayagarh.

April 27

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Deogarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri with isolated pockets of severe heat wave condition very likely to occur over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Khurda, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Sonepur, Bolangir, and Kalahandi.

April 28

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Deogarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri with isolated pockets of severe heat wave condition very likely to occur over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Khurda, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Sonepur, Bolangir, and Kalahandi.