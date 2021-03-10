Odisha CM To Visit Nuapada Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Nuapada district today. During the visit, the Chief Minister is expected to announce a package of Rs 4,000 crore for various projects in the district.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the much-awaited Lower Indra Irrigation Project, along with drinking water, roads and skills development centers.

On the other hand, security has been beefed up by the district police ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit. The Chief Minister will leave Bhubaneswar by helicopter and reach Nuapada at around 10.40 AM.

From there he will go to the Tikhali Dam to inaugurate the Lower Indra Irrigation Project. Later, the CM will address a public meeting at the Artatran High School grounds.