Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 117.5 Million Mark: Johns Hopkins University

Washington: The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 117.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.60 million, updated the Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday morning.

According to the latest update, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 117,534,499 and 2,609,748, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,093,947 and 527,643, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,244,786.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 268,370, followed by Mexico (191,789) on the third place and India (157,930) on the fourth.