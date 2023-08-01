Odisha CM Sanctions 150 Cr for Modernisation of State Forensic Science Services Organization

Bhubaneswar: With an objective to strengthen the criminal justice system in the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved today Rs 150.05 Crores for the modernisation of the State Forensic Science Services Organization.

This scheme will be known as ‘Modernisation of Forensic Science Services Organisation, Odisha’ and will be implemented in a period of 5 years starting 2023-24 to 2027-28.

As part of the 5T initiative, the scheme has some specific objectives that include expeditious disposal of cases, strengthening of forensic laboratories at state, regional and district levels, improvement of scientific investigation, use of modern technology and strengthening of prosecution to enhance conviction rate.

The total amount has various components for expenditure including Rs 20 Crore for the new Regional Forensic Laboratory Building at Balasore and Sambalpur, Rs 125.25 Crore for equipment and Rs 3.50 Crore for Mobile Forensic Vans and some other expenditures.