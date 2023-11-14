Odisha CM Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru, Launches ‘Ama Kuni Pila’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday paid his tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, on his birth anniversary.

“Humble tributes to the first Prime Minister of independent India, Pt. #JawaharlalNehru on his birth anniversary, celebrated as #ChildrensDay to commemorate his special love for children. His invaluable contribution towards the nation’s freedom struggle and efforts in building a progressive and modern India will be remembered forever,” the Chief Minister wrote on his X handle.

On the occasion, which is celebrated as Children’s Day, the Chief Minister launched the “Ama Kuni Pila” programme as an innovative gift for the collective development of children. The programme aims at the complete development of more than 17 lakh tender children in Odisha from birth to three years.