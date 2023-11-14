Piyush Goyal tours Tesla factory in US

New Delhi: Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal visited Tesla’s California manufacturing factory on Tuesday. However, the much anticipated meet between Goyal and electric vehicle maker’s chief Elon Musk didn’t happen.

“Extremely delighted to see talented Indian engineers & finance professionals working at Senior positions and contributing to Tesla’s remarkable journey to transform mobility,” Goyal wrote on X after visiting the Tesla’s manufacturing facility at Fremont, California.

The minister lauded “growing importance of Auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain”.

“It is on its way to double its components imports from India,” he wrote.

Piyush Goyal is in San Francisco to attend the ministerial engagements of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Tesla’s Chief Executive Officer Musk was likely to meet Goyal to discuss the company’s plans to set up a factory in India. .

“Missed Elon Musk’s magnetic presence and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Goyal wrote.

“It was an honor to have you visit Tesla! My apologies for not being able to travel to California today, but I look forward to meeting at a future date,” Billionaire Musk replied to the post.