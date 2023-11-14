1 Dead, 26 Rescued After Massive Fire Engulfs Delhi Building

New Delhi: Firefighters rescued 26 people, including a one-year-old child, while a woman died after a fire broke out at a residential building in eastern Delhi’s Shakarpur area, officials said. Officials further said there were 60 people in the building when the fire broke out late Monday night.

“There were more than 60 people in the building… Many people saved their lives by jumping out of the building,” officials said.

“One woman died after a fire broke out at a residential building in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi last night. Fire brigade reached the spot, rescued 26 people and doused the fire,’ as per Delhi Fire Service officials.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot and started the rescue operations.

The fire was doused after a few hours of firefighting, they said.

The fire personnel rescued people one by one by placing a ladder next to the window of the building.