Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to begin election campaign in Hinjli

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik will begin his election campaign for the forthcoming polls with a rally in Hinjili of Ganjam district today.

CM Naveen Patnaik is set to hold meeting near Hinjili and Sheragada. Additionally, Nabin Odisha and 5T chairman V K Pandian and BJD’s Aska Lok Sabha candidate Ranjita Sahu are likely to be present in both the meetings.

Earlier, the CM and 5T chairman appealed people to vote for BJD twice once for MP and then for MLA. Before the campaigning a video from yesterday on social media platforms is going viral. In this, the Chief Minister is seen holding two conch shells in both hands.

“This time vote for Biju Janta Dal twice, once for MP and the other for MLA,” he is heard saying in the video. He further asked Odisha voters to bless the party and bring it to power again.

In the video, 5T chairman V K Pandian informed that Naveen Patnaik will start campaigning from Hinjili on April 24. “Let us all participate in the great celebration of democracy and vote for Biju Janata Dal’s MLA and MP candidates and help them win by a huge margin.”

Likewise, BJD has so far announced seven lists of candidates for the upcoming elections. The last list of remaining six constituencies is yet to be announced and is likely to be announced today.