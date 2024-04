Malkangiri: Police seized Rs 30 lakh from a car near Chalanguda in Malkangiri district on Tuesday evening during vehicle checking ahead of the general election.

As per reports, the cops seized the cash from the car after it entered Sukuma district of Chhattisgarh. Also, the police have detained two persons who were travelling in the car.

An investigation has been initiated to find out the source of the seized cash.