IMD’s ‘heatwave to severe heatwave’ alert for Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday, April 24, the scorching heatwave is likely to continue sweeping most of east India as well as spread to southern India. The IMD said Odisha has been experiencing heatwave conditions since April 15.

At least 10 districts of Odisha are likely to experience heat wave conditions today, the Regional Meteorological Centre here forecasted.

“Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, and Nayagarh during the next 24 hours,” the Meteorological Centre said.

There will be gradual rise in temperature by 4-6°C during the next 4-5 days at many places over the district of Odisha, the Meteorological Centre had said yesterday.