Odisha CM Lays Foundation for ‘World Class’ Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at NISER Campus

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at NISER Campus in Jatani near Bhubaneswar. This State-of-the-Art facility and research centre will be a global standard Cancer Care, Research and Innovation centre. It will be a 200-Bedded cancer hospital and will be fully commissioned by December 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said this facility will be a great boost for people of Odisha in treatment of cancer. People will not have to go to Mumbai or other big cities for treatment, he added.

He expressed confidence that it will save people from financial and mental distress to a great extent. Apart from Odisha, Cancer Patients of the neighboring states like Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Chhatisgarh will also be benefited, he added.

Thanking the department of Atomic Energy Government of India, NISER and Tata Steel foundation and Tata Memorial Centre for providing all possible support for establishment of this facility, the CM said that the state government will provide wide access road, direct transport support through MO BUS facility along with top class bus stops and a dedicated Fire Station in close proximity to the Cancer Hospital. This hospital will also be empanelled under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana for providing free healthcare to patients of Odisha. An AAHAR KENDRA will also be set up in the premises of this Cancer Hospital.

He further informed that the State Government has provided over 65 Acres of land and financial assistance amounting to Rs. 150 Crore for establishment of a Medical Cyclotron facility here. This will be the most advanced Research Level Cyclotron in Asia.

Stating that healthcare is a top priority of his government, he emphasized that Odisha is witnessing a massive transformation in healthcare sector. We are strengthening our health infrastructure, prioritizing health education, and making regular recruitments of doctors. New Medical Colleges are coming up every year creating a huge pool of trained doctors. Our flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana is providing free healthcare to over 94 lakh families in top healthcare institutions across the country, he added.

He further detailed that we are spending more than Rs 225 Crore every month for medical expenses of about 1.25 lakh people. This programme has been a morale booster to the people of the state making them free from the fear and anxiety of burdensome healthcare expenses, he underlined.

It may be mentioned here that the Government of Odisha had signed an MoU with Tata Memorial Center Mumbai in September 2022 for establishment of a 200 bedded state-of-the-art Cancer Hospital by TMC, Mumbai in the campus of NISER at Jatni near Bhubaneswar.

The HBCHRC is a visionary project dedicated to provide world-class cancer care, research, and support services. This facility will feature cutting-edge technology, house renowned medical experts, and provide a patient-centered approach to cancer treatment. The mission is to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by cancer by offering comprehensive and compassionate care.

Tata Steel Foundation will build the hospital at a cost of Rs. 250 Crore and donate it to Tata Memorial Centre, Department of Atomic Energy for running it. Department of Atomic Energy has sanctioned Rs. 400 Crore to purchase equipment, construct the Dharmashala, residential complex, and hire human resources. The hospital will be fully commissioned by December 2025.

The facility will house the latest cancer treatment technology, including radiation therapy, advanced surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and stem cell transplant ensuring patients receive the best possible care.

It will be a hub for cancer research, fostering innovation and breakthroughs in cancer treatment and prevention.

The institution will foster community outreach to create awareness about cancer prevention and early detection and treatment through screening and early detection programme in the Khordha district.

Minister Health & Family Welfare Niranjan Pujari, Jatani MLA Suresh Kumar Routray, Secretary Department of Atomic Energy Ajit Mohanty and Director of Tata Steel Foundation also spoke on the occasion. Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai delivered the welcome address and NISER Director proposed the vote of thanks.