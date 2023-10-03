Nawaz Sharif’s Return to Pakistan will End Inflation: Maryam

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, being more powerful, will return to the country on October 21, Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said.

The homecoming of the chief will pull the nation out of all kinds of crises, Maryam remarked addressing a public meeting in Lahore.

He is determined to begin a new era of progress and development in Pakistan. He will surely restore the country’s drowning economy and eradicate terrorism, she added.

Reportedly, PML-N’s chief and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London on October 21 to lead the party’s political campaign in the upcoming elections.

He has been living in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019. Nawaz was convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018. He was serving a seven-year imprisonment at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Mills case before he was allowed to proceed to London in 2019 on medical grounds.