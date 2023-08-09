Odisha CM Launches ‘Mo Jungle Jami Yojana’

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the state-specific scheme, Mo Jungle Jami Yojana, through video conferencing.

Mo Jungle Jami Yojana is a special initiative towards the recognition and promotion of Regenerative Economies in Scheduled Areas, Land and the Resource Rights of Indigenous People. The Chief Minister expressed hope that this scheme will create a milestone in the development of tribals with the cooperation of all.

“Mo Jungle Jami Yojana of Odisha is the only programme in the country which will complement the efforts in forest-based livelihood by promoting individual and collective action including environmental conservation and preservation. This is a special initiative towards recognition and promotion of re-generative economies in scheduled areas ensuring land and resource rights to indigenous people,” said CM Naveen Patnaik.

The aim of the scheme is to ensure all eligible individual and collective rights over forest land. Along with this, all development programs will be linked to this plan and steps will be taken to create stability in the livelihood of the tribals. Un-surveyed forest villages will be given the status of revenue villages.

Addressing the officials and tribals present on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that our aim is to reach all the eligible beneficiaries in this scheme. He said that steps are being taken to ensure that no deserving person is deprived.

The Chief Minister said that the aim of this scheme is to recognize the contribution of tribals towards the sustainable development of forest resources. He said that it will also help in bringing stability to climate change and the economy & livelihood of tribals.

Stating that Odisha is a leading state in providing forest land rights, the Chief Minister said that so far 4 lakh 50 thousand tribals and forest-dwelling families have been given forest land rights. Similarly, he said that more than 4000 Gram Sabhas have been given collective rights. Along with this, the process to give the status of revenue villages to the un-surveyed forest villages is also going on, he said.

Jagannath Saraka, Minister ST & SC Development, Backward Classes Welfare, said that the aim of this scheme is to recognize the rights of tribals as managers of forest land. Steps have been taken to streamline the process and give rights to eligible persons within the specified time frame.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg said that granting rights over forest land is a major achievement of the Odisha government. The new plan provides for the inclusion of tribals in all development plans along with the protection of their cultural diversity.

Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Pramila Mallik, Minister of Forest and Environment Pradeep Kumar Amat, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue & Disaster Management Department Satyabrat Sahu, representatives of UNDP, private institute Basundhara, Pradaan and tribal stakeholders of various districts were present in this program.

Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, delivered the welcome address and SCSTRTI Director Indramani Tripathi delivered the vote of thanks.