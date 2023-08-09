5T Secretary Directs To Prepare Master Plan For Development of 3 Famous Temples In Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian is on a two-day visit to Cuttack District.

On the second day, he visited Maa Charchika Temple in Banki, Paramahansanath Shiva Temple at Paramahansa, Cuttack and Madhabananda Jew Temple in Niali where he interacted with Sebayats, Trustee members and the general public regarding the development of Temples along with better facilities for the devotees.

He took suggestions on various aspects of the transformation of the temples and related pilgrim/ tourist amenities. He directed the district administration to prepare a master plan for the development of these temples.

Pandian reviewed the ongoing Mega and other Piped Water Supply projects at a cost of Rs 621 crores in the Banki, Dampada, Baranga, Tangi- Chaudwar, Salipur and Nischintakoili blocks. He directed that these projects should be completed in phases as per the timelines starting March 2024.

He interacted with Mission Shakti groups at Cuttack and assured them of support from the government for their activities. He emphasised that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has a high priority for women empowerment. He directed the collector to ensure that loan melas are organised at the panchayat level.

He participated in the public grievance redressal meetings at Banki, Salipur, Niali and Paramahansa. He heard the grievances of the people and assured them that he will bring to the notice of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik all the major issues. He conveyed to the local administration the direction of the Chief Minister to ensure the redressal of public grievances promptly.

Later, Pandian visited Millet Shakti Café at Barabati Palace, Cuttack. He interacted with the Mission Shakti members managing the café. He appreciated their efforts in providing hygienic food at affordable rates to the customers.

Special Secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna, RDC, Central Division, Suresh Dalei, IG Ashish Singh, Collector & DM, Bhabani Sankar Chayani, DCP Pinaki Mishra, SP Cuttack and other district level officials accompanied during the visit.