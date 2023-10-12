Odisha CM Launches ‘LAccMI’ To Provide Bus Services In Rural Areas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme in Malkangiri district.

In the first phase, the scheme will provide bus service in rural areas of six districts– Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, and Gajapati.

Under the LAccMI scheme, the State Government will operate 1000 buses in the rural areas across the state with allocated budget of Rs 3,178 crore.

The buses will run from panchayats to block headquarters and from block headquarters to district headquarters.