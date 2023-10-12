Doctor, Nurses Attacked Over Patient’s Death in Bhubaneswar; Two Held

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police detained two youths on Thursday for attacking a doctor, nurses, and security guards at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar situated along the Cuttack-Puri route.

Reportedly, the detained youths had admitted their relative to the hospital due to multiple complications.

Later, they took their patient to a comparatively bigger hospital for better treatment, following the doctor’s advice. But the patient died there.

As per available information, the two youths returned to the hospital and attacked a doctor, nurses, and even the security guards, leaving the doctor injured.

On being informed, a police team from Badagada police station reached the spot and arrested the accused youths based on CCTV footage of the hospital. The identities of those detainees are yet to be revealed.

A probe is underway.