Odisha CM Inaugurates Lower Indra Irrigation Project In Nuapada

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Lower Indra Irrigation project during his one-day visit to Nuapada district on Wednesday.

During his visit, the Odisha CM said “Nuapada played a major role in the struggle for independence. Our mothers in particular played an important role. Their struggle against the injustice of the British rule is incomparable. The struggle of the mothers of Nuapada’s Bhela village is still inspiring.”

On this occasion, I salute to all those struggling mothers, said Naveen on the occasion.

He further informed that we are celebrating 75 years of independence in 2022. In memory of the freedom strugglers of Bhela, a memorial will be built there.

In 1933, Bijubabu declared Nuapada a separate district. At the time, some people asked him why he made such a small area a district. At the time, Bijubabu said, “Nuapada is the youngest child of Odisha mother. He is far away again. As much as all parents love their children from afar, I pay special attention. ”

The Odisha CM said, you can see the changes in Nuapada today. At the cost of Rs 680 crore, 132 km of roads have been constructed in Nuapada alone.

Nuapada’s district headquarters hospital is not less than any other city hospitals.

In the last ten years, we have saved thousands of children. The infant mortality rate in Nuapada has dropped dramatically. Nuapada has also done a great job in saving the lives of mothers.

The Chief Minister said the high fluoride content in groundwater was a big health threat to the people of the district for a long time. Considering the alarming situation, today we have piped water to 55 percent of homes.

The state government has installed more than 1000 flouride removal plants. Over 900 villages are now getting safe drinking water from these plants, he added.

As of now, one lakh families in Nuapada have been provided with piped water.

By 2022, all households in Nuapada will be provided with 100 percent piped water. For this, the work on 205 Pipe Water Supply projects and one Mega pipe water supply project worth Rs 700 crore is underway.

He also thanked all the people who sacrificed their land for the Lower Indra Irrigation project. From the project, a total of 1.80 lakh people of 200 villages including Komna, Khariyal blocks under Nuapada district and Bngomunda, Muribahal, and Titilagarh blocks in Bolangir district will be benefited.

The Odisha CM also said about the Mega Lift Irrigation Project worth Rs 220 crore which is all set to complete in December this year. This will provide water to more than 18,000 acres of land in Komna, Nuapada, Sinapali and Bowden.

Irrigation facilities in Nuapada have increased by 54 per cent. Over 1.5 acres of land in the district have been irrigated today.

The CM also announced to establish a Science Park and Museum on the Lower Indra Dam site. Besides, two Indoor Stadiums will be set up at Nuapada and Khadial respectively. This apart, the Sports Facility will be developed at Khadial Autonomous College.

It will strengthen the sports infrastructure of the district and help develop the talents of young men and women, said the CM.