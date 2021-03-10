Mahashivratri Vrat Special: Sabudana Khichdi Recipe

Bhubaneswar: Sabudana Khichdi is a perfect food for those on a fast or vrat and it is also made in many households as breakfast. Packed with peanuts, potatoes, and a shortlist of ingredients, this non-sticky Sabudana khichdi (tapioca pearls salad) is comfort food at its finest!

Popular during fasts, it is also known as sabudana khichdi fararl food. It is mostly had during fasting days like Navaratri, Ekadashi and Mahashivratri.

Ingredients For Sabudana Khichdi

Since it’s made during the fasting season, it doesn’t require a lot of ingredients. You will need –

Sabudana – this carbohydrate-rich starchy ingredient is our star ingredient. Always use small sago pearls for sabudana khichdi; the thick and big sabudana is for frying; please do not use that. Small sago pearls are just perfect.

Potatoes – this is the most common vegetable consumed during the fasting period, and it blends perfectly with sabudana khichdi.

Staple spices – keep it simple; just add salt. We don’t want to add too many spices as they may overpower our khichdi. But if you like it spicy, 1/2 a teaspoon of chili flakes will do the trick. If fasting, use sendha namak.

Herbs – fragrant curry leaves adds a pungent lemony flavor and takes this sabudana khichdi to a whole new level.

All these ingredients combined create a lip-smacking sabudana khichdi is sure enough to satisfy the strongest cravings.

Direction:

Rinse sabudana under tap water. Rub the pearls with your hands until the water runs completely clear. Transfer the sabudana to a large bowl. Add 1 cup of water to sabudana. Just enough to cover them. Make sure the liquid is just barely covering sabudana. Cover the bowl and allow it to rest for 4-5 hours. After the resting time is over; there will be hardly any water left at the bottom of the bowl. But still, drain the soaked sabudana pearls, to be sure. PROTIP – Check the soaked sabudana pearls for doneness – take a few pearls and press it in between your fingers. If the pearl gets crushed easily when pressed, you are all set. Heat oil in a skillet. Add peanuts Roast them, continually stirring for about 5 minutes until they are nicely golden. Once cooked, transfer to a plate and set aside. To the same pan, add diced potatoes. Non-sticky Sabudana Khichdi Sauté for 3-4 minutes on a medium flame or until soft and tender. Return the previously cooked peanuts to the pan. Add curry leaves and all the spices. Mix to combine. Non-sticky Sabudana Khichdi Lower the flame to the lowest setting and stir in the soaked sabudana. Mix until combined. Cook sabudana for a few minutes until most of the sabudana pearls become translucent. Stirring occasionally. Take it off the heat and serve it with a cup of hot tea.

PROTIP – Do not sabudana khichdi stir for long, or you will end up with gooey sabudana pearls. They will clump together if cooked for long.