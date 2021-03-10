Five Enchanting Flower Valleys in India Will Take Your Breath Away

Bhubaneswar: A unique and integral part of this biodiversity is the Flower Valleys, characterised by vivid colours, a heady floral aroma, and serenity that draws avid nature-lovers. Here are the Flower Valleys in India that are utterly divine and a must-visit when you’re here.

Kaas Plateau – Maharashtra

Kaas Plateau or Kaas Pathar is situated in the Western Ghat Sahyadri range in Satara city of Maharashtra. The area of plateau is located at a height of 1200 mt and has more than 850 different species of flowers and other plants including Orchids.

Dzukou Valley -Manipur and Nagaland

The Dzukou Valley is located at the border of Manipur and Nagaland in Northeast India and the valley is well known for its natural beauty, seasonal flowers, and overall flora and fauna. Dzukou Flower Valley is one of the 11 most beautiful valleys of India and also a famous trekking adventure destination and provides a panoramic view of the mountains, wild forest, and deep valley.

Munnar Valley, Kerala

The Munnar Valley is most known for the rare flower of Neelakurinji that blooms once every 12 years. The valley gets covered in a lovely lavender lush in the bloom season. The great news is that the upcoming blossom season is this year, starting this month. So unless you’re in for another 12-year long wait, you should get to planning a trip to this beautiful vale!

Valley Of Flowers, Uttarakhand

To get to the valley of flowers in Uttarakhand, you have to go through a 17km trek from Gobindghat village in Uttarakhand (its worth the hard work, trust us!). This valley is part of the Nanda Devi Biosphere reserve which is one of UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves. You find an immense diversity of flora here including flowers like the Himalayan maple, the blue Himalayan poppy, Brahmakamal, marigold, rhododendron, daisies, primulas, orchids and yellow, Jacquemont & Wallich varieties of cobra lilies. The Hemkund Gurudwara and the Nanda Devi national park are nearby tourist attractions that can be clubbed with a visit to this place.

Tulip Garden, Kashmir

Frolic around among lush tulip fields at the largest Tulip garden in Asia! With various flower species like hyacinths, narcissus, daffodils, muscaria, and iris paired with the show-stealer variety of tulips, this makes for one picturesque location in Kashmir. It overlooks the Dal lake and is surrounded by the Nishat Bagh and Chashma Shahi Mughal gardens. A visit to this place is sure to make your day bright and colourful!