Odisha CM Approves Rs 39.25 Cr For 429 Periphery Roads In Bhubaneswar

OdBhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved 429 road projects for residential colonies in Bhubaneswar, Balianta and Jatni blocks. The projects will entail an expenditure of Rs 39. 25 lakhs.

These projects are approved on the basis of the representations received during the visit of the 5T Secretary to various areas of Khordha district for grievance hearing. According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, during the visit of 5T Secretary V K Pandian to Khurda district, the residents of the these areas met him and drew his attention to the grievances related to roads and electricity system of the residential colonies and submitted their grievances to resolve these issues.

The 5T Secretary informed regarding these to the Chief Minister. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, a team was formed and sent to all those areas for inquiry. The technical team has identified 429 roads in those areas covering an area of more than 82 kms and submitted a report for improvement and electrification.

After receiving the report, the 5T Secretary held discussions with the residents of the respective residential colonies on 27th September regarding improvement of those areas. Accordingly, the Chief Minister has approved the construction of these 429 road projects.

Smart City Bhubaneswar has been developing rapidly in recent years and has spread to Jatani and Balianta areas. Many residential colonies have come up in those areas. The problem of internal roads and electrification in residential colonies was a long-standing demand.

It is worth mentioning here that out of the 429 road projects, 140 projects belong to Bhubaneswar block, 246 projects in Jatni block and 43 projects in Balianta block. Road construction, improvement and electrification will be carried out in these areas. More than 3 lakh people will be benefited through these projects. The Chief Minister has also directed the officials to complete the project within three months.