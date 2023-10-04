Heavy Rain Disrupts Rail Service in Balasore, Two Trains Cancelled

Balasore: Continuous downpours in the Balasore district caused damage to rail tracks near Balasore Railway Station between Nidhipanda and Amara Pole which led to a train service disruption.

As per the information, heavy rainfall in Balasore damaged downline rail tracks due to loosening soil and metals. As a result, the railway’s staff made the trains cross in off lines.

While Kharagpur-Balasore and Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU trains got cancelled, Dhauli Express and Jajpur Road-Balasore got delayed.

However, the damaged train lines have been repaired, and trains are ordered to move at 10 mph on those lines.