Cyclone Midhili crosses Bangladesh coast near Khepupara

Bhubaneswar: The Cyclonic Storm “Midhili” over Northeast and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal close to Bangladesh’s coast moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 37 mph and crossed Bangladesh’s coast near Khepupara during 1430-1530 hrs IST, the IMD said.

As per there IMD, It then continued to move north-northeastwards across the Islands of Bangladesh as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained surface wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 17th of November over Coastal Bangladesh near latitude 22.8°N and longitude 90.8°E, 20 km east-northeast of Bhola (Bangladesh), 30 km west-southwest of Maijdicourt (Bangladesh), 110 km northeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 120 km southwest of Chittagong (Bangladesh).

It is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a Deep Depression over Tripura and adjoining Bangladesh during the next 06 hours and into a Depression over south Assam & adjoining Mizoram-Tripura during the subsequent 06 hours, the IMD added.