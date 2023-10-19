Odisha Cabinet Approves Separate Directorates of Museum, Archaeology and Public Libraries

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today approved the creation of separate Directorates of Museum Archaeology and Public Libraries in the state.

In accordance with the decision of the 2nd Heritage Cabinet the State Cabinet today approved the creation of a separate Directorate of Museum for the State of Odisha. In many other states separate Directorate exists for management of the Museum. Similarly, there is a need for the creation of a separate Directorate for the Museum in the State for the preservation research and publicity of the rich heritage of cultural, and artistic artefacts.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a new Curatorial Cadre i.e. Asst. Curator, Curator/ Asst. Director, Deputy Director, Joint Director and Joint Director-cum-Superintendent, Odisha State Museum has been created along with the creation of the post of Director, Museum and post of required Ministerial and Technical posts for the Directorate of Museum.

According to the decision of the 2nd Heritage Cabinet the State Cabinet today approved the creation of a separate Directorate of Archaeology. It is evident that there are ancient temples and monuments rich in cultural heritage which have been discovered in Odisha and need preservation, protection, research & publicity. In many other States, separate Directorate of Archaeology are functioning. So in order to procure and preserve such archaeological elements creation of a separate Directorate of Archaeology in the state is felt absolutely necessary.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of required Ministerial and Technical posts for the Directorate along with creation of a separate Archaeological Curator Cadre such as Assistant Curator, Curator/Assistant Director, Deputy Director, Joint Director-cum-Superintendent, State Archaeology and Director and an Archaeological Engineering Wing.

In accordance with the decision of the 1st Heritage Cabinet the State Cabinet today approved the creation of a separate Directorate of Public Libraries for the state of Odisha. It is learnt that in many other states, separate Directorates are functioning to look after the matters relating to the Library. Hence for better management of Harekrushna Mahatab State Library, Libraries functioning in different Districts & Blocks in the State, the creation of a separate Directorate of Libraries is highly necessary. The creation of a separate Directorate of Public Libraries will facilitate for coordination and efficient management of public Libraries in the State.

The cabinet also approved the creation of a new Librarian cadre i.e. Asst. Librarian, Deputy Librarian, Asst. Director/ Librarian, Joint Director and Joint Director-cum-Chief Librarian, HKM State Library and post of Director, Public Libraries along with required Ministerial posts for the Directorate of Public Libraries.

Also Read: Odisha Cabinet Approves 16 Proposals