Odisha Cabinet Approves 16 Proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved 16 proposals put up during the 65th Cabinet Meeting held in the 3rd Floor Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. Ministers of the State Cabinet attended the meeting.

After the meeting was over, Minister Niranjan Pujari, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena and Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, Forest Environment and CC & OLLC Deptt.

Satyabrata Sahu briefed the press about the agenda items presented and approved in the Cabinet.

At the outset, Minister Pujari informed about “to confer Raiyati rights to the sub–tenants/ under-raiyats/successor-in-interest who are in possession of land recorded as Sikkim”, (relating to R & DM Deptt.) approved today in the Cabinet.

Chief Secy PK Jena informed about all other agenda items approved in the Cabinet. A total of 16 Agendas (1 related to assembly) of 7 departments were presented and all have been approved in the Cabinet.