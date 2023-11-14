Woman commits suicide following her husband’s death

Khordha: A woman allegedly killed herself after the death of her husband in a road accident in Khordha district.

The incident took place at Bengadiapatna village under Bolgarh police limits in Khordha.

According to reports, Gokul Chandra Sahu of Bangadia was killed in a road accident while returning to home on Sunday evening. He was admitted to a hospital in critical condition, but doctors declared him dead.

Hearing the death news of her husband, the woman hanged herself to death with a rope.