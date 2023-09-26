Odisha Assembly adjourned till 4 pm

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly witnessed ruckus for the third straight day with the members of the Opposition and ruling parties went against on various issues.

Following the ruckus, Speaker Pramila Mallik initially adjourned the House till 12 pm and convened an all-party meeting to normalise the functioning of the House.

The all-party meeting was held at the Speaker’s chamber following which the session resumed. However, the pandemonium continued and the Speaker adjourned the House till 4 pm.

As soon as the session commenced today, Opposition BJP MLAs shouted slogans alleging that their questions on different issues were being rejected. However, ruling BJD MLAs tried to counter the BJP by raising the MSP issue.

The situation forced Speaker Mallick to adjourn the House till 12 pm and call an all-party meeting to normalize the smooth functioning of the House.