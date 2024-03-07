Odisha Approves 7 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 80,125 Cr, Poised To Generate 24,552 Jobs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is making big strides in its economic growth journey with the approval of seven important industrial projects during the 35th High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting. Led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Government of Odisha has given the green light to investments totalling Rs. 80,125.80 crore. This substantial investment is expected to create job opportunities for 24,552 people in different sectors.

These projects cover various sectors including steel, green energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. These projects are strategically located in Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, and Bhadrak, enhancing Odisha’s manufacturing capabilities and boosting the state’s economic development.

Granules Life Sciences Pvt Ltd a leading producer of paracetamol in India is setting up its pharmaceutical unit at Tata SEZ, Gopalpur, Ganjam. The company will produce 4 billion units of paracetamol, metformin, ibuprofen and other pharma products. Granules will invest Rs. 1,100 Cr in this Ganjam plant which will generate employment for 1480 persons.

Granules CZRO Private Limited will also set up a green speciality chemical plant for its pharmaceutical products like Para Amino Phenol, DCDA & DMA HCL. This plant will be set up at Tata SEZ, Gopalpur, Ganjamwith an investment of Rs. 2,000 Cr and will create employment opportunities for 1000 persons.

ACME Greentech Urja Private Limited will set up an Integrated manufacturing unit from Silica of Solar PV. This green energy facility will attract Rs. 36,000 crores of investment and create employment opportunities for 6,272 persons. This unit in Khurdawill produces 10 GW of solar panels.

Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Pvt Limited, India’s largest solar panel manufacturer, will set up a 1.20 MMTPA Green Ammonia Plant in Jagatsinghpur. This plant will be set up with an investment of Rs. 12,480 crores, employing 3,250 people.

EG Solwin Hybrid Private Limited will establish a 0.30 MT Green Ammonia production unit at Tata SEZ, Gopalpur, Ganjam. This project will bring in an investment of Rs. 6,330 crores and employ 1,050 people.

Action Ispat is expanding its steel production capacity from 0.37 MTPA to 7.5 MTPA, along with downstream and upstream facilities at Jharsuguda. The expansion will be done with an investment of 21,000 crores and create job opportunities for an additional 10,000 persons.

OFB Tech Private Limited will be setting up a manufacturing unit of Drums, Woven bags & Chemical complex at Dhamrain Bhadrak with a total investment of Rs. 1,615 crores, employing 1,500 people.

The Government of Odisha has been consistently supportive of business leaders investing in the state. With these projects moving forward, Odisha’s economy is expected to experience significant growth, solidifying its position as the top choice for investments and industrial development in Eastern India.

Sl Project Name Project Description Project Cost (in Cr) Employment (Potential) Sector Location 1 Granules Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Pharmaceutical Unit 1,100.00 1,480 Pharmaceutical Tata SEZ, Gopalpur, Ganjam 2 Granules Czro Private Limited Manufacturing plant of bulk pharmaceutical products 2,000.00 1,000 Pharmaceutical Tata SEZ, Gopalpur, Ganjam 3 ACME Greentech Urja Private Limited Integrated Solar PV Module manufacturing unit of capacity 10 GW 35,600.00 6,272 Green Energy Equipment Khurdha 4 Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Pvt Limited 1.20 MT Green Ammonia Plant 12,480.00 3,250 Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia Jagatsinghpur 5 EG Solwin Hybrid Private Limited 0.30 MT Green Ammonia Plant 6,330.00 1,050 Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia Tata SEZ, Gopalpur, Ganjam 6 Action Ispat Expansion of its steel plant to 7.5 MTPA, along with downstream and upstream facilities 21,000.00 10,000 Steel Jharsuguda 7 OFB Tech Private Limited Drum, Woven bags & Chemical Complex 1,615.00 1,500 Chemical Dhamra. Bhadrak 80,125.00 24,552

Odisha is working towards its future by planning carefully and focusing on both sustainable and inclusive growth. This approach is not only bringing in investors from around the world but is also becoming an example for development. As these projects happen, Odisha is on its way to becoming a strong force in industrial growth and creating jobs.