Odisha announces early summer vacation from April 25

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Sunday announced early summer vacation for school students in view of the intense heatwave conditions that have been prevailing in the state.

As per a notification issued by I&PR department, all the government schools, private and aided ones will close for annual summer break from April 25, 2024. Apart from this, the state government has also announced morning classes in schools for a period of three days from tomorrow (April 22).

As per the official notification, the morning classes for students will be conducted from 6:30 am to 10:30 am till April 24, 2024.