At Least 2 Killed and 6 Injured in a Shooting at a Party in US

New Delhi: At least two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting at a block party in the US city of Memphis on Saturday. As per the Memphis Police Department, two people died on the spot and one of the six wounded is in critical condition in a hospital.

The shooting was reported at about 7:39 p.m. near Orange Mound Park, south of Simons Bank Liberty Stadium. A block party was happening at the time, with about 200 to 300 people attending. Although there was no permit for the party, the police added.

The investigation into the shooting is underway. The department has collected the video footage of the incident and is looking for those responsible said the police.

The United States, a nation with a higher number of firearms than its population, frequently experiences gun violence. The country has witnessed 120 mass shootings this year whereas the previous year concluded with a total of 656 incidents of this nature.