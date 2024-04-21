Chennai: DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Central government’s decision to change the colour of the logo of national broadcaster Doordarshan from red to orange, claiming the BJP was conspiring to ‘saffronise’ everything.He said the Lok Sabha elections’ results will show that the people have risen up against “such fascism”.

In a post on X, MK Stalin said Doordarshan had been given a “saffron stain”. He claimed there was a conspiracy to “saffronise everything.”

“These (steps like logo change) are a precursor to that. The 2024 Lok Sabha election outcome will show the public rising up against such fascism,” he added.

MK Stalin claimed that Tamil saint poet Tiruvalluvar was “saffronised”.

“Saffron paint was poured on statues of great leaders of Tamil Nadu,” he wrote in the Tamil post.

Earlier, the Opposition called the logo change grossly illegal, saying it reflected a pro-BJP bias.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the change in the colour of the logo was unethical.