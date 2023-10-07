ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by six wickets

Bangladesh thrashed Afghanistan by six wickets in Dharamsala on Saturday to kick-off the 2023 ICC men’s World Cup on a strong note.

Bangladesh showed all-round dominance to take their opening CWC 23 clash against Afghanistan.

Asked to bat first, Afghanistan were folded for 156 in 37.2 overs, following which Bangladesh completed the run chase quite comfortably.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s win. The all-rounder scalped three wickets and scored 57(73) to help Bangladesh maintain their grip throughout the contest.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers showed top form against Afghanistan and bowled out their Asian rivals for 156. Shakib Al Hasan (3/30), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3/25), and Shoriful Islam (2/34) starred with the ball.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are having their first taste of action at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as both chase a victory at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala that would put them on the path toward a first-ever semi-final berth.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh Playing XIs: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan Playing XIs: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi