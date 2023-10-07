Odisha CM Approves Rs 5,929 Cr DPR For Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the status of Phase I of the Bhubaneswar Metro project today. The Detailed Project Report has been approved at a total cost of Rs. 5929 Crore, which will be fully borne by the Govt of Odisha. It will be taken up as a 5T initiative of the state govt. For the current year, Rs. 210 Crore has been provided in the Supplementary Budget. The Chief Minister will lay the foundation for the project on January 1, 2024.

Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation’ – a fully owned company of the Government of Odisha has been newly incorporated under the Companies Act and the Company has started functioning. A High-Level Committee under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner-cum-ACS has been constituted to oversee the expeditious engagement of an executing agency for the project.

The entire alignment of the Metro project from Trisulia Square to Bhubaneswar Airport will be on an elevated structure and will run on the median/side of the existing roads, with 20 stations. The stations will cover important places like Nandankanan, KIIT Square, Damana Square, Jaydev Vihar, and Vani Vihar. Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Bapuji Nagar, Sishu Bhawan and Capital Hospital.

The project work will be started soon and is targeted for completion within 48 months. CM Patnaik directed all the agencies to work in close coordination and ensure the timely completion of the project.

CM Patnaik said, “The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project is a major landmark project for Odisha. Bhubaneswar will join the select group of top cities in the country with a metro rail system. This project will further strengthen the public transport in the city and enable the economic growth of the city. The city has been recognized for various urban projects and is emerging as a city with an enhanced quality of life. I am sure this mega project will make Bhubaneswar a top liveable city in the country”.

Secretary to CM (5T) apprised the Chief Minister regarding the choice of the alignment which was finalised after extensive field visits. The route has been selected to decongest the main roads and benefit a maximum number of daily commuters. He further added that the subsequent phases of the Metro project will connect other growth centres in and around Bhubaneswar.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Smt Usha Devi, Development Commissioner Smt Anu Garg, Principal Secretary HUD Sh Mathivathanan, and Senior officials were present during the meeting.