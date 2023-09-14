OAS Officer Found In Possession Of Properties Worth Crores

Bhubaneswar: OAS officer Sangram Keshari Jena of Revenue & Disaster Management Department of the Odisha Government has been found in possession of assets worth crores of rupees following raids by the Vigilance.

The anti-corruption agency today carried out searches at various places in connection with allegation against the official regarding amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The following movable and immovable assets in the name of Jena and his family members have so far been traced by the Vigilance.

1) One triple storeyed building located at Jena Colony, Balugaon, Khordha worth around Rs 1.36 crore.

2) One building located at Haripur, PS-Tangi, Dist-Khordha with total area of 2700 Sqft.

3) Six plots including 5 in Banpur and one in Balugaon.

4) Bank and insurance deposits.

5) 3 four wheelers and 2 two wheelers.

The measurement and valuation/ assessment of the buildings/ plots were being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.