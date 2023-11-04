Pakistan Beat New Zealand
(Photo: ICC on 'X'.)
NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup: Pakistan Beat New Zealand by 21 Runs on DLS to Keep Semis Hopes Alive

By Pragativadi News Service
In a massive win for Pakistan, Babar Azam’s side are right back in the semi-final mix after beating New Zealand via DLS Method.

A blitz from Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan stay ahead of New Zealand in a rain-affected encounter. With this win, Pakistan remain in contention for a ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 knockout spot.

The result has ensured that South Africa are through to the semis while Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan are all at 8 points with Australia and New Zealand sitting at the third and the fourth position on the table and Pakistan and Afghanistan sitting at the fifth and the sixth place.

