NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup: Pakistan Beat New Zealand by 21 Runs on DLS to Keep Semis Hopes Alive

In a massive win for Pakistan, Babar Azam’s side are right back in the semi-final mix after beating New Zealand via DLS Method.
A blitz from Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan stay ahead of New Zealand in a rain-affected encounter. With this win, Pakistan remain in contention for a ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 knockout spot.
The result has ensured that South Africa are through to the semis while Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan are all at 8 points with Australia and New Zealand sitting at the third and the fourth position on the table and Pakistan and Afghanistan sitting at the fifth and the sixth place.
Comments are closed.