CM Naveen Launches ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ Programme in Three More Dists

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ programme in three more districts of the State.

The ambitious programme, which aims at strengthening the infrastructure for building a new and strong Odisha, was rolled out in Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Malkangiri districts.

Under the programme, Rs 90.50 crore has been sanctioned for the four constituencies of Mayurbhanj district. The constituencies are Jashipur, Karanjia, Saraskana and Rairangpur. The funds will be spent on 2427 projects in 181 panchayats of 13 blocks of these constituencies.

Similarly, Rs 69 crore has been sanctioned for three constituencies of Sambalpur district. These constituencies are Rairakhol, Rengali and Kuchinda. As many as 1801 projects will be undertaken in 138 gram panchayats of 9 blocks. Similarly, Rs 55.50 crore has been sanctioned for two constituencies of Malkangiri district. These constituencies are Chitrokonda and Malkangiri. The funds will spent on 1430 projects in 111 gram panchayats of 7 blocks.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the spread of culture and improvement of modern infrastructure will take our villages to the pinnacle of development. The new wave of development will instill deep confidence in the people of the village. From our strong cultural base, the new Odisha will spread its wings and reach new heights to touch the wide range of modern scientific knowledge and we will build the new Odisha, the Nabin Odisha, the CM said.

The development of all villages is our goal. There will be a guarantee of development for everyone in the village. Everyone in the village will be guaranteed education and health. Culture will be preserved and modernity will be developed in villages. The developed village will be the identity of modern Odisha, the CM said.

Odisha is the land of Lord Jagannath. Universal love, peace, goodwill, equality and service are the message of Jagannath culture. Irrespective of caste, religion, and community, it has made everyone its own. The Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme will preserve Jagannath culture in every village. Every place of worship will be developed. Heritage sites will be preserved, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the preservation and protection of these cultural and heritage sites is essential for future generations.

The development of digital infrastructure in villages is one of the objectives of this scheme. Internet connection will be available in the village. There will be science parks, skill development centres, work hubs, and banking facilities. The primary schools of the village will also be involved in this program. It will bring immense opportunities to our youth, mothers, farmers and students and will further enhance Odisha’s identity as a modern, strong, progressive and culturally aware state.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian said that the transformation program has created enthusiasm among the people.

Pandian said that the Chief Minister has opened the way for everyone to make progress and everyone is confident.

The 5T Chairman further said that this is the 5th term of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. In this term, the Chief Minister has given five beautiful gifts to mothers.

The gifts are Aahar @ Rs 5, LAccMI bus service @ Rs 5, Rs 5,000 financial assistance under Mamata Yojana, interest free loan up to Rs 5 lakh to mothers under Mission Shakti, and medical facility up to Rs.5 lakh for all under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and additional Rs.5 lakh for mothers, he added.

Today’s programme was attended by the Ministers, MLAs, Zilla Parishad president, members, block chairman, Sarpanches and people in the three districts.